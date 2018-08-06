Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

09632-cover-hedgehog.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 6, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 32

With the help of venture capital funding and new technologies, a cadre of companies want to commercialize fusion energy in the next 20 years

Cover image:Cover for August 6, 2018

Credit: Tokamak Energy

Full Article
Volume 96 | Issue 32
Quote of the Week

“Tariffs increase the cost of doing business in the United States and invite damaging retaliatory actions by U.S. trading partners.”

American Chemistry Council statement,

Nuclear Power

Fusion start-ups hope to revolutionize energy in the coming decades﻿

With the help of venture capital funding and new technologies, a cadre of companies want to commercialize fusion energy in the next 20 years

How former drug company labs are becoming contract research firms

In Europe, facilities being spun off by drug companies are finding new life as multiclient R&D facilities

Looking to nature for new sunscreens﻿

A growing group of researchers believes photoprotective compounds from algae and other organisms could soothe consumers’ concerns

  • Regulation

    Trump administration is considering reweighing costs and benefits of EPA regulations

    Changes regarding side benefits of rules could curtail agency’s ability to control pollution

  • Trade

    China tariff plan slammed by chemical industry

    Chemical producers claim customs duties will harm U.S. competitiveness, threaten employment

  • Nontraditional Careers

    Career Ladder: Rebecca Robbins

    Exploring industry led this former professor to a career as a color chemist at a confections company

Science Concentrates

image name
ACS News

U.S. team wins 4 golds at the International Chemistry Olympiad

Winning streak continues as high school students turn in a top performance for the second year in a row

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Snack power: Popcorn-driven robots and spontaneously combusting tortilla chips

 

