Quote of the Week

With the help of venture capital funding and new technologies, a cadre of companies want to commercialize fusion energy in the next 20 years
In Europe, facilities being spun off by drug companies are finding new life as multiclient R&D facilities
A growing group of researchers believes photoprotective compounds from algae and other organisms could soothe consumers’ concerns
Changes regarding side benefits of rules could curtail agency’s ability to control pollution
Chemical producers claim customs duties will harm U.S. competitiveness, threaten employment
Exploring industry led this former professor to a career as a color chemist at a confections company
Winning streak continues as high school students turn in a top performance for the second year in a row