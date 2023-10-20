BASF building fermentation plant in Germany

BASF is building a fermentation plant for crop protection products at its site in Ludwigshafen, Germany. The plant, to start up in 2025 and employ 30 people, will make biological fungicides and seed treatments. It will also make precursors for BASF’s Inscalis insecticide, which is derived from a fungal strain. The company says the plant is part of a transition to production with lower energy intensity than conventional chemistry.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter