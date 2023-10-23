Advertisement

October 23, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 35

Paints that reduce the demand for cooling and heating are winning investment and attention from the construction industry

Full Article
Volume 101 | Issue 35
Quote of the Week

“I want my bills to be lower and I want to have higher comfort, but it’s a fairly complicated system.”

Austin Trautman, founder, Vali Homes

Specialty Chemicals

Can cool coatings combat climate change?

Paints that reduce the demand for cooling and heating are winning investment and attention from the construction industry

Understanding how snakes evolved venoms is helping researchers develop their treatments

Studying toxic proteins reveals what treatments could work best and just how diverse snake venoms can be

Breaking down biomass with enzymes from an ant farm

Researchers use spatial multiomics to find useful enzymes

  • People

    Science historian Catherine M. Jackson discusses the origins of organic synthesis

    Author of Molecular World explains how 19th-century glassware and synthesis experiments shaped modern chemistry

  • ACS News

    Inclusive language around socioeconomic status and age

    Taking the time for thoughtful word choice can help more people feel seen and welcomed

  • Publishing

    Malaysia won’t pay for researchers to publish in certain journals

    Education ministry will no longer cover the cost of publishing in journals from Frontiers, Hindawi and MDPI

Science Concentrates

image name
Policy

US announces $7 billion in hydrogen hub funding

Projects across the country will use a range of energy sources to make low-carbon H2

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Canned science: WD-40 and Oscar the Grouch

 

