Quote of the Week

October 23, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 35
Paints that reduce the demand for cooling and heating are winning investment and attention from the construction industry
Studying toxic proteins reveals what treatments could work best and just how diverse snake venoms can be
Researchers use spatial multiomics to find useful enzymes
Author of Molecular World explains how 19th-century glassware and synthesis experiments shaped modern chemistry
Taking the time for thoughtful word choice can help more people feel seen and welcomed
Education ministry will no longer cover the cost of publishing in journals from Frontiers, Hindawi and MDPI
Projects across the country will use a range of energy sources to make low-carbon H2