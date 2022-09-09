BASF partners with database firm for carbon footprint assessment

BASF and Carbon Minds, a German purveyor of life-cycle analysis databases, will develop a carbon-footprint database on some 1,000 BASF chemicals and plastics. The partners will apply Carbon Minds’ existing database, Cm.chemicals, to BASF’s method for calculating products’ environmental impact. The firms also plan to promote a tool for assessing the impact of chemicals as well as their raw materials, which can account for as much as 80% of a chemical’s carbon footprint.
