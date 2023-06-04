BASF starts up a new supercomputer

BASF has started up a new supercomputer at its headquarters in Ludwigshafen, Germany. The system operates at 3.00 petaflops of computing power compared with the 1.75 petaflops of the firm’s existing supercomputer, which has been in operation since 2017. Built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise with AMD processors, the new system employs a warm water–cooling process that absorbs heat directly from the computer, significantly reducing energy costs compared with standard cooling methods. Like the computer it replaces, the new system is named Quriosity and is the largest supercomputer used in industrial chemical research.
