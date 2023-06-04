Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Business

BASF starts up a new supercomputer

by Rick Mullin
June 4, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 18
A supercomputer.
Credit: BASF
BASF's new supercomputer will be almost twice as fast as its predecessor.

BASF has started up a new supercomputer at its headquarters in Ludwigshafen, Germany. The system operates at 3.00 petaflops of computing power compared with the 1.75 petaflops of the firm’s existing supercomputer, which has been in operation since 2017. Built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise with AMD processors, the new system employs a warm water–cooling process that absorbs heat directly from the computer, significantly reducing energy costs compared with standard cooling methods. Like the computer it replaces, the new system is named Quriosity and is the largest supercomputer used in industrial chemical research.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

