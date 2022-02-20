BioNTech unveils vaccine manufacturing kit for Africa

BioNTech has introduced a modular messenger RNA production system that it intends to use to establish vaccine manufacture in Africa. The kit includes separate drug substance and formulation modules that allow production of up to 50 million doses per year. Capacity can be scaled up by adding modules. BioNTech expects to establish production in Senegal, Rwanda, and potentially South Africa. Output should begin 12 months after the modules arrive later this year. Vaccine producers have been criticized for not suspending patents to let other manufacturers make vaccines on the continent.
