Biohaven pays $105 million for GW Pharma’s priority review voucher

GW Pharmaceuticals has sold the rare-disease priority review voucher (PRV) it obtained with US Food and Drug Administration approval of its epilepsy treatment Epidiolex. PRVs, introduced by the FDA to spur research into rare and tropical diseases, are granted when a drug for an underserved disease is approved. They can be used to speed the agency’s review of another new drug application. GW got $105 million for its voucher from Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, which will use it to expedite the review of a migraine therapy.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter