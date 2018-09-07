Biotech firm Agios picks Fouse as CEO

Jacqualyn Fouse has been named the next CEO of Agios Pharmaceuticals, a Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech firm. Effective Feb. 1, 2019, Fouse takes over for David Schenkein, who will become head of Agios’s board. Over the past decade, Schenkein has guided Agios as it shifted from a research organization to a biotech with two approved cancer drugs. Fouse, who was earlier president of Celgene, had been floated as a candidate for Gilead Sciences’ top job. Fouse will be one of the first women to helm a revenue-generating biotech firm.
