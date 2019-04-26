Biotech firm Librede claims patent for cannabinoid fermentation

The California-based biotech firm Librede has been awarded a patent for its fermentation route to tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), which turns into tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) with heating or other methods. Librede says it already has patents on methods for making cannabidiol and cannabigerol. Fermentation of cannabinoids offers advantages over agricultural production, Librede says, including lower costs and carbon footprint.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter