BluePallet enters the chemical e-commerce field

BluePallet, an online platform designed to support commercial activity between chemical manufacturers, distributors, and suppliers, has debuted with $4 million in seed funding. The platform, developed with the National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD), employs a technology called TradePass, which performs risk analysis in identifying potential business partners, BluePallet says. Thirty-seven NACD members are currently using the platform. Meanwhile, Knowde, an e-commerce venture for personal and home care chemicals, has added the palm oil supplier Musim Mas to its network.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter