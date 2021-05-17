Advertisement

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 17, 2021 Cover

Volume 99, Issue 18

Replenishing depleted soil with carbon dioxide from the air can combat climate change, if science, policy, and markets align

Cover image:Replenishing depleted soil can combat climate change—if science, policy, and markets align

Credit: Shutterstock

Volume 99 | Issue 18
Quote of the Week

“Keep it in the economy and out of the environment.”

Stewart Harris, senior director of marine and environmental stewardship in the Plastics Division, American Chemistry Council

Agriculture

Can soil help solve our climate problem?

Can triboelectric nanogenerators find their niche?

Harvesting energy from motion holds promise for powering myriad devices

Is it time for a global plastics treaty?

Better waste management and more recycling are the main goals of an international pact

  • Employment

    What to do when everything is the same at work

    Options include changing jobs or finding ways to incorporate novelty into your current role

  • Synthesis

    Nitrogen nip and tuck

    Anomeric amides remove nitrogen atoms from secondary amines

  • Mergers & Acquisitions

    Ginkgo Bioworks will go public via SPAC merger as other cleantech SPACs face short-seller attacks

    Deal values Ginkgo at more than $17 billion; short sellers shave PureCycle and Danimer stock prices

Science Concentrates

Mergers & Acquisitions

Ginkgo Bioworks will go public via SPAC merger as other cleantech SPACs face short-seller attacks

Deal values Ginkgo at more than $17 billion; short sellers shave PureCycle and Danimer stock prices

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Bringing DIY to scientific instruments

 

Job listings

