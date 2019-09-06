Boehringer Ingelheim boosts KRas cancer program

Boehringer Ingelheim is teaming up with the Mumbai, India–based drug company Lupin to bolster its KRas inhibitor program for gastrointestinal and lung cancers. Lupin has developed an inhibitor of MEK, a protein downstream of KRas. Boehringer will pay Lupin $20 million up front to license and test Lupin’s MEK inhibitor in combination with a KRas inhibitor. Lupin could also receive more than $700 million in future milestone payments. Separately, Boehringer recently announced a drug development partnership with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to test its KRas inhibitors.
