Boehringer Ingelheim readies tableting plant at headquarters

Boehringer Ingelheim has begun construction on a $100 million facility at its headquarters in Ingelheim, Germany, that will develop and manufacture tablet-form drugs. The Solids Launch facility, scheduled to open in 2020, will house 75 employees. Since 2016, Boehringer has moved certain manufacturing capacity to lower-cost sites around the world, with the intent of locating more demanding operations at headquarters. Work done at its recently opened antidiabetic agents plant, for example, will be relocated to Greece and Mexico by 2020. “In Ingelheim, we are thoroughly committed to investing in technologies and processes with high added value,” says Stefan Rinn, country manager for Germany.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter