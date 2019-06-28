Borregaard will boost vanillin capacity

The wood-derivative company Borregaard says it will spend about $15 million to expand capacity for the flavor ingredient vanillin at its site in Sarpsborg, Norway. The firm says the project, to be completed in the first half of 2021, will boost current capacity of 250 metric tons per year by an undisclosed amount. Borregaard calls itself the world’s biggest producer of biobased vanillin, a vanilla substitute that it makes from spruce wood. Most vanillin is produced in a petrochemical process.
