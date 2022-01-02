Vertellus has acquired the food and personal care ingredients maker Jarchem Innovative Ingredients for an undisclosed sum. Jarchem specializes in biobased substitutes for silicones and synthetic esters.
Reagens will buy the thioester antioxidant business of Evans Chemetics for an undisclosed sum. The ingredients in the deal are used to protect plastics from oxidation caused by heat and light.
SK Innovation and Kolon Industries have launched a business in polybutylene adipate-co-terephthalate (PBAT), a biodegradable polymer. The companies opened a plant in Gumi, South Korea, with a capacity of 3,000 metric tons per year.
JSR has joined the quantum computing companies PsiQuantum and QunaSys in a project to assess fault-tolerant quantum computing for industrial chemistry calculations. JSR says it hopes to solve previously impossible materials simulations.
CMC Materials says the US International Trade Commission has issued an exclusion order against DuPont for violating CMC patents related to chemical mechanical planarization slurries. CMC is being purchased by Entegris for $6.5 billion.
BASF will work with Svolt Energy Technology, a Chinese battery company, to develop cathode materials and provide recycling for Svolt’s batteries. The companies will also work to improve Svolt’s access to battery materials.
Nicoya has gathered $20 million in an extension of an earlier $10 million series A funding round. Nicoya says it will put the money toward developing its benchtop instrument, which uses surface plasmon resonance with digital microfluidics to characterize proteins.
CordenPharma has acquired three finished-drug plants from Vifor Pharma for an undisclosed sum. CordenPharma says the plants, in Switzerland and Portugal, will close a gap in its ability to supply customers with solid-dose drug production services.
