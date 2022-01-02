Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

January 2, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Vertellus has acquired the food and personal care ingredients maker Jarchem Innovative Ingredients for an undisclosed sum. Jarchem specializes in biobased substitutes for silicones and synthetic esters.

Reagens will buy the thioester antioxidant business of Evans Chemetics for an undisclosed sum. The ingredients in the deal are used to protect plastics from oxidation caused by heat and light.

SK Innovation and Kolon Industries have launched a business in polybutylene adipate-co-terephthalate (PBAT), a biodegradable polymer. The companies opened a plant in Gumi, South Korea, with a capacity of 3,000 metric tons per year.

JSR has joined the quantum computing companies PsiQuantum and QunaSys in a project to assess fault-tolerant quantum computing for industrial chemistry calculations. JSR says it hopes to solve previously impossible materials simulations.

CMC Materials says the US International Trade Commission has issued an exclusion order against DuPont for violating CMC patents related to chemical mechanical planarization slurries. CMC is being purchased by Entegris for $6.5 billion.

BASF will work with Svolt Energy Technology, a Chinese battery company, to develop cathode materials and provide recycling for Svolt’s batteries. The companies will also work to improve Svolt’s access to battery materials.

Nicoya has gathered $20 million in an extension of an earlier $10 million series A funding round. Nicoya says it will put the money toward developing its benchtop instrument, which uses surface plasmon resonance with digital microfluidics to characterize proteins.

CordenPharma has acquired three finished-drug plants from Vifor Pharma for an undisclosed sum. CordenPharma says the plants, in Switzerland and Portugal, will close a gap in its ability to supply customers with solid-dose drug production services.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arkema invests in 3-D printing firm Continuous Composites
Two instrument makers are snapped up
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Huntsman Spends On Swiss R&D
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE