January 3, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 1

The 2022 ACS president draws a road map for moving the field of chemistry ahead

Volume 100 | Issue 1
Quote of the Week

“The bottom line is, most people would prefer to avoid carcinogens, even in low doses, over long periods of time.”

Joe Graedon, patient welfare advocate, the People’s Pharmacy

Governance

Angela K. Wilson on driving the central science

Mining proteins for crime scene clues

Proteomics can answer questions that DNA analysis can’t, offering complementary information for forensic investigations

Finding benzene everywhere we look

Questions pile up as scientists find the carcinogen in more and more consumer products

  • Persistent Pollutants

    PFAS destruction technologies are starting to emerge

    Supercritical water oxidation spotlighted at congressional hearing

  • Science Communication

    The 2021 #RealTimeChem Week Awards

    Announcing the #GlobalChem winners from around the world

  • Misconduct

    Guilty verdict for Charles Lieber leaves concerns about the China Initiative

    Questions remain about academic research security prosecutions

Science Concentrates

Misconduct

Guilty verdict for Charles Lieber leaves concerns about the China Initiative

Questions remain about academic research security prosecutions

Business & Policy Concentrates

Jeopardy jinx and out-of-this-world ketchup

 

