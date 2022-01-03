Quote of the Week

January 3, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 1
The 2022 ACS president draws a road map for moving the field of chemistry ahead
Proteomics can answer questions that DNA analysis can’t, offering complementary information for forensic investigations
Questions pile up as scientists find the carcinogen in more and more consumer products
Supercritical water oxidation spotlighted at congressional hearing
Announcing the #GlobalChem winners from around the world
Questions remain about academic research security prosecutions
Questions remain about academic research security prosecutions