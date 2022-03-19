Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

March 19, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Olin has temporarily shut epoxy resin production at its Stade, Germany, plant, which had been operating at less than 50% of capacity. Slow demand has been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, Olin says, and the site faces high costs for natural gas and electricity.

Mitsui Chemicals plans to stop making purified terephthalic acid, a polyester raw material, at its Iwakuni-Ohtake works in Japan in August 2023. The company says the plant faces stiff competition from producers abroad, particularly in China.

Vantage Specialty Chemicals has purchased the biobased chemical maker Jeen International for an undisclosed sum. Vantage, which is owned by H.I.G. Capital, says the move is part of its expansion in personal care ingredients.

Ginkgo Bioworks has signed a deal to buy FGen, a Swiss microbial strain development and optimization firm. Ginkgo says it will integrate FGen’s ultra-high-throughput screening system into its own screening platform.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has acquired Max Analytical Technologies, a provider of Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy (FTIR) systems for gas analysis. Thermo Fisher says the purchase adds gas analysis to its FTIR portfolio.

Novasep will spend about $5.6 million to further expand production capacity for highly potent active pharmaceutical ingredients at its site in Le Mans, France. The drug services firm says the project is a response to growing demand for antibody-drug conjugates to treat cancer.

AbbVie will work with Gedeon Richter to develop novel dopamine receptor modulators for neuropsychiatric diseases. The pact is based on preclinical research conducted by Richter and includes several new chemical entities, AbbVie says.

Precirix has raised $88 million in series B funding from venture capital investors. The Belgian firm will use the funds to advance its radiolabeled single-domain antibodies for various cancers.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Allozymes raises $15 million for enzyme discovery
Antheia to access Ginkgo’s enzyme screening and design technology
KD Pharma nets cannabinoid manufacturing assets
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE