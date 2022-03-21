Advertisement

10010-cover1-libraryweb.jpg
10010-cover1-libraryweb.jpg
March 21, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 10

Caltech chemist showed organic chemists they could work with biomolecules and laid the foundation for chemical biology

Cover image:2022 Priestley Medalist Peter B. Dervan showed chemists that they could work with biological macromolecules

Credit: Thomas Alleman Photography

Volume 100 | Issue 10
Quote of the Week

“Taking parental leave has a huge impact on someone on a short-term contract, who needs to keep up the momentum of work so that they can have publications.”

Melanie Stammers, , the Babraham Institute

Profiles

2022 Priestley Medalist Peter B. Dervan pioneered treating DNA as an organic molecule

The case for direct air capture

We have technology to strip CO2 out of ambient air, but is it a good way to fight climate change?

How the female reproductive tract guides sperm before fertilization

Scientists investigate the cells, fluids, and microarchitecture lining the mammalian reproductive tract

  • Women In Science

    Researchers on parental leave get help in the lab

    An innovative program to support scientists who are on long-term leave has shown that these absences don’t have to damage research or career prospects

  • Specialty Chemicals

    War in Ukraine makes helium shortage more dire

    Scientists who need the gas face tough choices in the face of reduced supply and spiking prices

  • Research Funding

    US Congress finalizes 2022 spending bill

    Most US federal agencies get notable increases in science funding

Science Concentrates

image name
Economy

Chemical industry under pressure to cut ties with Russia

After the invasion of Ukraine, some of the world’s largest chemical companies are shunning Russian business

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

OBITUARIES

AWARDS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Quicker liquor and printed drinks

 

Job listings

