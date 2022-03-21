Quote of the Week

March 21, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 10
Caltech chemist showed organic chemists they could work with biomolecules and laid the foundation for chemical biology
Cover image:2022 Priestley Medalist Peter B. Dervan showed chemists that they could work with biological macromolecules
Credit: Thomas Alleman Photography
We have technology to strip CO2 out of ambient air, but is it a good way to fight climate change?
Scientists investigate the cells, fluids, and microarchitecture lining the mammalian reproductive tract
An innovative program to support scientists who are on long-term leave has shown that these absences don’t have to damage research or career prospects
Scientists who need the gas face tough choices in the face of reduced supply and spiking prices
Most US federal agencies get notable increases in science funding
After the invasion of Ukraine, some of the world’s largest chemical companies are shunning Russian business