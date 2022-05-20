Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

May 20, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Cargill and Helm have started building a $300 million 1,4-butanediol facility in Eddyville, Iowa. It will be completed in 2024. The companies announced last year that they would form a joint venture to make biobased alternatives to petrochemicals.

Mission Zero Technologies has raised $5 million in seed funding for electrochemical direct-air-carbon-capture technology. The firm’s Project Hajar collaboration with the CO2 sequestration firm 44.01 was among 15 projects to win $1 million last month from the carbon removal XPrize.

Ginkgo Bioworks is working with the plant-based ingredient company Evo Foods to develop animal-free egg proteins. Evo has already introduced an egg substitute and is looking to improve taste, texture, and cooking properties.﻿Toray Industries and the technology provider Axens are considering building a plant at Toray’s site in Saint-Maurice-de-Beynost, France. It would break down 80,000 metric tons per year of difficult-to-recycle polyethylene terephthalate waste into the monomer bis(2-hydroxyethyl) terephthalate.

Neuvivo has picked Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture the active ingredient in NP001, a drug candidate for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis that recently completed Phase 2 clinical trials. Thermo Fisher will make the molecule at its plant in Florence, South Carolina.

Sosei Heptares and Kallyope have partnered to find new G-protein-coupled receptor (GCPR) targets for gastrointestinal diseases. Sosei will provide GCPR knowledge and a compound library; Kallyope will bring expertise in gut-brain biology.

AbbVie will pay Cugene $48.5 million for an option to license several interleukin-2 muteins for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including Cugene’s lead candidate, CUG252. If AbbVie exercises the option, it will take over development of CUG252 after Cugene completes a Phase 1b study.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals plans to build another facility in Boston’s Seaport area. The firm says the project will make it the biggest biotech in Boston by square footage. The new site will be completed in 2025 and support growth programs including cell and gene therapy, according to Vertex.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Pfizer invests $25 million in Ribon
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Takeda will buy Nimbus’s TYK2 inhibitor
Lilly, Kumquat to partner on small molecules for immunotherapy
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE