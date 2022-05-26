Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

May 26, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 19
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Wacker Chemie plans to invest more than $100 million to expand capacity for liquid silicone rubber at several sites around the world. The company is also looking to double silicon capacity in Norway with a new furnace.

Biosynth Carbosynth has acquired Aalto Bio Reagents, an Irish maker of biological raw materials for the diagnostics industry. Biosynth also recently acquired Vivitide, a specialist in making peptides and antibodies.

Valmet is working with Circa Group to develop production processes for biobased solvents, including Cyrene (dihydrolevoglucosenone). Valmet will supply machinery for a planned small-scale plant in France and will work with Circa to design larger plants in the future.

ADM is partnering with Good Meat to optimize the nutrients used to feed cell-grown meat. This is ADM’s first move into the cellular meat industry. Good Meat’s chicken is already commercially available in Singapore.

Mangrove Lithium has raised $12 million to launch a commercial-scale plant that will produce lithium hydroxide and carbonate for batteries. The company hopes its plant will ease supply chain problems for customers in the Western hemisphere.

Piramal Pharma Solutions has opened an active pharmaceutical ingredient plant in Aurora, Ontario. The drug services firm says the plant, which includes two new reactor suites, is part of a $23 million investment program at the site.

Solidia Technologies has won a $2.1 million grant from the US Department of Energy to develop and test its carbon dioxide–consuming concrete technology. Solidia captures flue-gas CO2 and uses it to synthesize cementitious materials that can replace fly ash or blast furnace slag in concrete.

Pleno has emerged from stealth with $15 million in financing. The company combines DNA, RNA, methylation, and proteomic information for high-throughput drug target detection. Its platform uses data-processing techniques from the telecommunications industry.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ADM collaborating with Air Protein
Evonetix raises $24 million for DNA synthesis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EnginZyme raises $22 million for biomanufacturing
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE