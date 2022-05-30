Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

10019-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

May 30, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 19

Lessons from nanoparticle toxicology help guide path forward

Credit: Shutterstock

Full Article
Quote of the Week

“What seems to really matter is what’s on the surface.”

Vicki Colvin, chemistry professor, Brown University

Toxicology

Getting a grip on microplastics’ risks

Semiconductor makers inspire chemical investments

Electronic chemical firms ramp up to supply billions of dollars in new chipmaking capacity

Sodium comes to the battery world

Sodium-ion technology is ready, cheap, and safe, but can it oust lithium ion?

  • Food Science

    Periodic Graphics: The science of making cheese

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores the biochemistry of cheese.

  • Synthetic Biology

    Platform controls proteoglycan architecture

    Proteoglycan editing tool will help elucidate how different parts of the molecule contribute to function

  • Natural Products

    Soft corals are the first animals found to make complex terpenes

    Researchers have discovered gene clusters that could be used to synthesize terpenes for study in the lab

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthetic Biology

Platform controls proteoglycan architecture

Proteoglycan editing tool will help elucidate how different parts of the molecule contribute to function

Business & Policy Concentrates

A novel lesson in 1960s chemistry

 

