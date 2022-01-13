Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

January 13, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 2
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

SK Geo Centric and Tokuyama are forming a joint venture to produce semiconductor-grade isopropyl alcohol. The partners plan to invest about $100 million to build a plant in Ulsan, South Korea, with an annual capacity of 30,000 metric tons.

ExxonMobil has acquired a 49.9% stake in Biojet, a Norwegian firm that plans to produce biofuels from forestry and wood-based construction waste. Biojet intends to make up to 500 million L of biofuel per year from five facilities in Norway.

AGC Chemicals is expanding at its fluorochemical facility in Thorndale, Pennsylvania. The investments will add to manufacturing, quality control, and office space at the site.

DIC has acquired the Italian adhesive and polymer manufacturer Sapici. The Japanese firm says the purchase provides adhesive ingredients, including ultra-low-monomer polyisocyanates, that have a relatively low environmental impact.

Elessent Clean Technologies is the new name of DuPont Clean Technologies, which DuPont sold to a group of international ­investors at the end of 2021 for $510 million. The business provides refineries with sulfuric acid regeneration services and alkylation technology.

Solvay has signed an agreement with Trillium Renewable Chemicals to develop biobased acrylonitrile as a feedstock for carbon fiber. Trillium is developing a process to make acrylonitrile from renewable raw materials such as glycerin.

Eikon Therapeutics has raised $518 million in a series B funding round. Eikon was launched in May 2021 to use superresolution microscopy to track protein movement in living cells as a starting point for drug discovery.

Biogen has exercised its option to license BIIB115, an antisense oligonucleotide being investigated to treat spinal muscular atrophy, from Ionis Pharmaceuticals. Ionis has received a $60 million payment from Biogen.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Origin Materials licenses Avantium technology
Aemetis buys Edeniq for cellulosic fuel
Levulinic acid start-ups combine
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE