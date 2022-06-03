Solenis has purchased the Turkish specialty chemical maker Neu Kimya. Neu Kimya’s offerings include chemicals for oil, gas, and water treatment, primarily for markets in the Middle East and southeastern Europe.
Chemours says demand for green hydrogen has it considering expanding capacity for ionomer products in Europe and the US. The ionomers are used in Chemours’s Nafion membranes, which go in electrolyzers that turn water to hydrogen and infuel cells that convert H2 to power.
Sumitomo Chemical and Newlight Technologies plan to launch polypropylene compounds for auto and textile applications based on Newlight’s AirCarbon material. In the firm’s process, microorganisms convert methane into polyhydroxybutyrate.
Johnson Matthey has acquired a 4.3% stake in Enapter, which develops anion-exchange membrane electrolyzers for producing green hydrogen, for $21 million. The German firm will use JM’s catalysts to make its electrolyzers.
EuroAPI says it will develop lipid nanoparticles to support Sanofi’s efforts to create messenger RNA vaccines. EuroAPI is Sanofi’s former pharmaceutical chemical business.
Veranova is the new name for Johnson Matthey Health. Veranova, JM’s former pharmaceutical chemical division, was acquired by Altaris Capital Partners last year in a $430 million deal.
Olon, a contract manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients, plans to build a new research and development center at its headquarters in Milan, Italy. The $11 million investment will establish an R&D hub integrated with the firm’s seven existing research centers.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals has acquired Catalyst Biosciences’ portfolio of protease therapies that regulate the complement system, a part of the immune system important for fighting pathogens. The $60 million deal includes CB 2782-PEG, a C3-degrader for dry age-related macular degeneration.
