The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

10020-cover-opener.jpg
June 6, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 20

Researchers continue to find new chemical modifications on the proteins our genes are wrapped around. Why are they there?

Cover image:Illustration of DNA wrapped around histone proteins.

Credit: Molekuul/Science Source

Volume 100 | Issue 20
Quote of the Week

“In wildlands, the fuel for fire is vegetation, but in communities, it’s our homes. They burn for hours, and the heat transfers through soil.”

Erica Fischer, structural engineer, Oregon State University

Epigenetics

Expanding the histone code

Researchers continue to find new chemical modifications on the proteins our genes are wrapped around. Why are they there?

How wildfires can contaminate drinking water

New research shows that the heat causes volatile organic compounds to leach out of plastic service line pipes into water

Reevaluating the concentration of chemistry jobs

Chemjobber examines the geography of chemical industry and government positions advertised in C&EN

  • Career Tips

    Creating creative solutions

  • ACS News

    Thomas Connelly to retire as ACS CEO

    After more than 7 years of service, Connelly will retire at the end of 2022

  • Persistent Pollutants

    Toxic PCBs managed poorly decades after production ceased

    Global inaction portends poorly for cleanup of PFAS, researchers say

Science Concentrates

Specialty Chemicals

DSM to merge with fragrance maker Firmenich

DSM will also sell its polymer business to Lanxess for $4.1 billion

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

The twists and turns of Oreo cookie cream, and flavorful fun with tasty toy bubbles

 

Job listings

