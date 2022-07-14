Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

July 14, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

BASF has made an investment of undisclosed size in Climentum Capital’s $150 million venture capital fund, which is aimed at backing start-ups developing technologies to curb carbon dioxide emissions. Climentum plans to support 25 such firms across Europe.

Biosyntia, a Danish start-up that uses fermentation to make ingredients for food and beauty products, has raised $11.5 million to launch biobased biotin, also called vitamin B7. Biosyntia says it will use the funds to start large-scale production and expand its pipeline.

Biosynth Carbosynth has acquired Pepscan, a Dutch specialist in peptide-based products and services. Pepscan will join Vivitide, a US peptide specialist that Biosynth acquired in March, to form a new peptide division.

Micropep Technologies, a French crop science company, has raised $8.8 million to start commercializing pesticides made with micropeptides, a family of proteins that plants produce naturally. The firm hopes the funding will help it introduce its first products to US farmers.

Symrise has formed a partnership with the industrial biotech firm Evoxx Technologies. The two companies will develop enzymatic and microbial routes to personal care chemicals.

Skyhawk Therapeutics will enter a collaboration with Sanofi to develop small molecules that modify RNA splicing, with the objective of treating cancer and immunological disease. Sanofi will pay $54 million to license drug candidates discovered in the pact.

MilliporeSigma has been named the preferred supplier to Lotte Chemical’s new US biologics business. The South Korean firm is acquiring Bristol Myers Squibb’s biologics facility in East Syracuse, New York, for $160 million.

Evotec, Boehringer Ingelheim, and bioMérieux will jointly invest $40 million to form Aurobac Therapeutics. The new French company will develop precision approaches to fight antimicrobial resistance.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

GSK to partner with Flagship Pioneering
Novo Nordisk shells out for molecular glues
Lonza strikes deal with Israel Biotech Fund
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE