Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

July 23, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

ChemDirect has raised an undisclosed amount of series A funding to expand its online marketplace for specialty chemicals shipped directly from suppliers. The funding was led by Schneider National, a trucking and logistics firm.

Solvay has developed stabilizers that help protect polyolefins from the ravages of ultraviolet C light—200–280 nm light used to disinfect surfaces exposed to pathogens such as the virus that causes COVID-19. The radiation can lead to discoloration and cracking.

Solvay is investing in Longwater Advanced Materials II, a venture capital fund focused on start-ups developing advanced materials in China. Solvay is already an investor in Longwater’s first such fund, introduced in 2019.

Back of the Yards algae sciences, a Chicago-based developer of extracts and alternative proteins, has secured investment from Japan’s DIC, which makes the algae spirulina. DIC will share expertise on algae culturing.

BigHat Biosciences has garnered $75 million in series B funding from investors including Bristol Myers Squibb and Amgen Ventures. BigHat’s antibody design platform, Milliner, uses artificial intelligence to develop safer and more effective antibodies for a range of conditions, the company says.

Oxford Science Enterprises, an investment firm set up by the University of Oxford to commercialize its research, has raised $300 million from a raft of investors. The organization will use the funds to foster spinout companies.

Eastman Chemical is expanding capacity in Anniston, Alabama for its Therminol 66 brand of modified terphenyl heat transfer fluids. The 50% capacity increase should be complete in 2024.

Enterome will get $41 million in cash and equity from the food giant Nestlé Health Science. Enterome will leverage bacterial technology to find compounds that mimic allergens and steel the immune system against food allergies and inflammatory bowel disease.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Novo Nordisk shells out for molecular glues
Allergy company closes series B
Provivi, NBD get investment from BASF
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE