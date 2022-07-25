Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

10026-cover-webopener.jpg
10026-cover-webopener.jpg
July 25, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 26

The world’s chemical industry has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic and is now riding the wave of higher prices

The world's chemical industry has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic and is now riding the wave of higher prices.

Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/Shutterstock

Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/Shutterstock

Volume 100 | Issue 26
Quote of the Week

“The more we improve our technologies, the more we see.”

Gertrud Morlock, professor of food science, Justus Liebig University Giessen

Finance

C&EN’s Global Top 50 chemical firms for 2022

The world’s chemical industry has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic and is now riding the wave of higher prices

Afghan chemists are afraid and uncertain

After the Taliban takeover, chemists struggle to see their future in the country

How analytical chemists are taking on food fraudsters

Scientists are getting smarter at identifying substitute ingredients, contaminants, and allergens

  • Physical Chemistry

    This X-ray laser is getting faster and brighter

    Upgrades to SLAC’s X-ray free-electron laser should allow chemists to peer deeper into the ultrafast world of atoms and electrons

  • Climate Change

    Opinion: Healthy cities start with chemistry

    Air pollution data are essential for sustainable growth—but they’re not the only factor

  • Diagnostics

    Paper strip detects SARS-CoV-2 variants

    Foldable assay could help track COVID-19 virus mutants for low-cost surveillance

Science Concentrates

image name
Atmospheric Chemistry

Reducing aerosol pollution could lead to an unexpected rise in ozone

Air quality regulations focused on cutting particle pollution could be causing a 30% jump in ozone over China and India

Business & Policy Concentrates

image

Chemically clumsy AI and a fantastical catalyst killer

 

