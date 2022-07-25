Quote of the Week

July 25, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 26
The world’s chemical industry has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic and is now riding the wave of higher prices
Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/Shutterstock
After the Taliban takeover, chemists struggle to see their future in the country
Scientists are getting smarter at identifying substitute ingredients, contaminants, and allergens
Upgrades to SLAC’s X-ray free-electron laser should allow chemists to peer deeper into the ultrafast world of atoms and electrons
Air pollution data are essential for sustainable growth—but they’re not the only factor
Foldable assay could help track COVID-19 virus mutants for low-cost surveillance
Air quality regulations focused on cutting particle pollution could be causing a 30% jump in ozone over China and India