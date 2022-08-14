Advertisement

August 14, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 28
BASF will spend $19.8 million to add production of two specialty pyrrolidones in Geismar, Louisiana. N-(2-hydroxyethyl)-2-pyrrolidone is an intermediate for crop protection and coating ingredients, and N-octyl-2-pyrrolidone is a solvent and surfactant used in similar markets.

Bayer has acquired a controlling interest in CoverCress, a company that makes a genetically engineered oilseed cover crop that could be used to produce biodiesel or jet fuel. Cover crops can prevent soil erosion and suppress weeds but usually aren’t harvested and sold.

Plug Power has been picked by the energy developer New Fortress to provide equipment for a 120 MW green hydrogen plant on the US Gulf Coast. The firms aren’t disclosing the carbon-​free power source needed for the project. Plug Power says its proton-exchange membrane electrolysis technology will produce up to 50 metric tons of H2 per day.

Bercen will spend $17.5 million to expand its plant in Denham Springs, Louisiana. Bercen, which Vertellus acquired in 2020, makes alkenyl succinic anhydrides and other chemicals.

DIC, of Japan, is working with the US start-up Debut Biotechnology to create natural red colorants for food and cosmetics. Debut Biotech uses enzymes rather than living cells to manufacture biobased materials.

Itero, a London-based developer of technology for chemically recycling ­plastic waste, has raised about $6 million, most of which is from the Dutch fund manager Infinity Recycling. The cash will support construction of a demonstration plant in Geleen, the Netherlands.

Novasep-PharmaZell will spend more than $7 million to expand its facility in Mourenx, France. One goal of the project is a pilot workshop for production of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

GentiBio and Bristol Myers Squibb will team up to develop regulatory T-cell therapies for inflammatory bowel diseases. GentiBio will lead the engineering and production of T cells, while BMS will advance up to three programs into clinical trials.

