Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

by Alexander H. Tullo
August 19, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Koch Fertilizer is spending $30 million on improvement projects at its site in Dodge City, Kansas. The program, set for completion next year, will increase capacity of urea–ammonium nitrate by 35,000 metric tons per year.

Merck KGaA is purchasing the chemical unit of the South Korean firm Mecaro for about $110 million. The unit, which has around 100 employees, makes chemical precursors for semiconductors.

Mitsui Chemicals and Teijin are developing bisphenol A and polycarbonate resins derived from biomass feedstocks. Mitsui has been loading vegetable and residual oils into its naphtha-based ethylene crackers since December 2021 and will account for the biobased content of the new products using a mass-balance approach.

SK Innovation will spend $221 million to build an ethylene acrylic acid plant in Jiangsu Province, China. The chemical is a strong but reversible adhesive resin that SK says reduces plastic use and aids recyclability.

Greenlight Biosciences, a company developing RNA-based pesticides and vaccines, has raised $109 million to help deliver an RNA pesticide to control the Colorado potato beetle. The company anticipates receiving approval for that product in the next few months.

Evonik Industries plans to expand production capacity for its Acematt precipitated matting agents for coatings at its facility in Taiwan by the second half of 2023. The Acematt line enables paint and coatings formulators to choose the look of their products, from semigloss to matte finishes.

Constructive Bio, a UK synthetic biology start-up, has raised $15 million in seed funding to produce polymers with nonnatural amino acids for health-care, agriculture, and manufacturing applications. The technology was developed in Jason Chin’s lab at the Medical Research Council’s Laboratory of Molecular Biology.

MediciNova will evaluate several of its small-molecule drug candidates, including its neurodegenerative disease therapy ibudilast, to treat long COVID. The biopharmaceutical firm will collaborate with the University Health Network, a Toronto-based academic health sciences center, to run clinical trials.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

AkzoNobel Will Add Cellulosics In China
Purac Planning U.S. Polymer Plant
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE