Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

August 28, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Arxada will spend about $20 million to expand production of niacin and other nutritional ingredients at its site in Visp, Switzerland. Arxada, formerly part of Lonza, supplies the ingredients to DSM under a long-term agreement.

Sabic and SK Geo Centric will expand capacity at their joint venture in Ulsan, South Korea, by the second quarter of 2024. The venture uses SK’s Nexlene technology to makes linear low-density polyethylene, elastomers, and plastomers.

Colonial Chemical has expanded ether carboxylate capacity at its plant in South Pittsburg, Tennessee. The surfactants are used in metalworking fluids, hydraulic fluids, personal care goods, oil and gas processing, and other applications.

BASF will partner with Spain’s Multiverse Computing to develop quantum software for financial applications. In its initial phase, the project will focus on models for exchange trading optimization between euros and US dollars.

The Good Face Project has raised $5.65 million in seed investment for its cloud-based personal care formulation tool. The ingredient-focused tool combines scientific data, international regulatory requirements, and certification schemes to help brands create new products, the firm says.

Gates Neurosciences has launched to develop treatments for central nervous system disorders. Gates’s leaders include founders of Naurex, which discovered its lead compound, the antidepressant candidate zelquistanel.

The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine has selected National Resilience, a 2-year-old drug services provider, as a partner in its Industry Alliance Program. The program grants researchers involved in institute-funded projects access to a network of drug and venture capital firms.

Freedom Biosciences has come out of stealth with $10.5 million to develop psychedelic-based drugs, including a ketamine alternative, to treat mental illness. Yale University psychiatrist John Krystal, who uncovered the antidepressant effects of ketamine in the 1990s, is a cofounder.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Celanese pushes into drug delivery with 2 deals
AbbVie and Capsida expand genetic medicine collaboration, target eye diseases
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Exscientia nets $225 million in latest funding round
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE