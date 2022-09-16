Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

September 16, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Kemira will sell most of its business in dyes and pigments for paper goods to the colorant specialist ChromaScape. The business has annual sales of about $50 million and operates a plant in Bushy Park, South Carolina.

Ambient Photonics has raised $17.5 million for a manufacturing plant producing solar panels that can charge small electronic devices, even if they are indoors. The technology uses new types of light-sensitive dyes to collect solar energy.

Aqua-Yield has raised $23 million to advance a nanoparticle-based liquid that it touts as making fertilizers more efficient. The company says its additive can reduce fertilizer use by 25% by increasing how much plants absorb.

Encina says it has made high-purity aromatics from plastic waste for the first time. The company plans to build a $1.1 billion plant that uses the catalytic technology in Pennsylvania by the end of 2024.

Stepan is buying the surfactant business of Ohio-based PerformanX Specialty Chemicals. The deal includes customers, intellectual property, and inventory and will add about $20 million in annual sales, Stepan says.

Nimbus Therapeutics has secured $125 million in financing from existing and new investors, including Bill Gates and Pfizer Ventures. The computational drug discovery firm will put the funding toward clinical trials on its small-molecule treatments for autoimmune diseases and cancer.

RayzeBio, a radiopharmaceutical start-up, has raised $160 million in series D ­financing. A Phase 1b clinical trial is enrolling people for treatment with Rayze’s lead candidate, RYZ101, which ­delivers the radioisotope ­actinium-225 to certain tumors.

Novo Nordisk will partner with Microsoft and use the tech giant’s artificial intelligence and cloud to accelerate drug discovery. Programs are already underway to automate the review of scientific literature and predict a person’s risk of developing atherosclerosis.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Elanco and Ginkgo launch animal health company
Roche signs drug discovery pact with machine-learning firm Recursion
Investors back AI-enhanced drug-discovery firms
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE