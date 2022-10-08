Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

October 8, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 36
Lygos, a biotechnology company that makes organic acids, and the biodegradable polymer maker Flexible Solutions International have decided not to proceed with a planned merger. The companies say they will still work together to develop sustainable aspartic acid.

Hallstar has acquired Lanxess’s ester manufacturing facility in Greensboro, North Carolina. The deal will bring Hallstar, a specialty chemical company, brominated flame retardants as well as benzoate and citrate ester plasticizers.

Solenis, a specialty chemical firm, plans to acquire Kolb Distribution’s paper process chemical business. Kolb makes fatty amine ethoxylates, phosphate esters, ester quats, and other products for the paper industry.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group citing market volatility, is delaying the final investment decision for a new methyl methacrylate plant in Geismar, Louisiana, by 6–18 months. The company expects to secure wetland and air permits for the facility next year.

Spectrum Chemical has appointed Chief Operating Officer Russell Kneipp its CEO. Spectrum’s former CEO, Randy Burg, will become cochairman with his father, Paul Burg, who founded the company in 1971.

CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, which publishes C&EN, is launching an innovation incubator to help early-stage scientific organizations. Awards could be in the form of services, advice, or funding from CAS.

Kao has joined Unilever and Genomatica in a venture to develop biotech alternatives to palm oil. Kao, based in Japan, markets home and personal care brands including Attack, Curél, Jergens, and Bioré.

Cambrex will augment its Q1 Scientific storage service for the pharmaceutical and medical device industries with an expansion of its facility in Waterford, Ireland, and a new facility in Belgium. Cambrex expects to complete the projects in the first half of 2023.

Kupando, a German firm specializing in small-molecule drugs that stir up the immune system against cancer and infectious disease, has closed $13 million in series A financing. It will use the funds to development its lead candidate, a liposomal formulation of two toll-like receptor agonists.

