Greenlight Biosciences plans to cut about 25% of its workforce, or roughly 75 employees, to conserve cash. The Massachusetts company is developing RNA-based crop protection and human health products.
Inari, an agricultural biotechnology company, has raised $124 million to design seeds that don’t require much synthetic fertilizer. The firm uses artificial intelligence to predict how tweaking specific genes will impact plant traits.
BASF and Hannong Chemicals will form a joint venture to make nonionic surfactants at the Daisan Industrial Complex in South Korea. The two firms will market the output of the new facility separately.
Chemours plans a joint venture with the membrane specialist BWT Fumatech Mobility. The partnership will be based in Germany and will make fluoropolymer membranes for heavy-duty humidifiers and fuel cells.
Worn Again Technologies has raised about $30 million to build a textile recycling demonstration plant in Winterthur, Switzerland. The British firm says its technology can tackle hard-to-recycle fabric blends.
General Motors has led a $25 million investment in OneD Battery Sciences, a start-up that makes silicon- based anodes for lithium-ion batteries. GM hopes to use the anodes to increase the energy density of its batteries.
Solvay has purchased Santoku’s 33% stake in Solvay Special Chem Japan. The company, based in Anan, Japan, makes rare earth specialties used in emission control.
Terray Therapeutics and Calico Life Sciences have formed a pact to discover small-molecule drugs for age-related diseases. Terray brings its ultradense microarray technology. Calico was formed by Google, now Alphabet, in 2014.
