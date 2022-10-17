Quote of the Week

October 17, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 37
A recent New York right-to-know law has led to ingredient disclosures across much of the US. But health advocates say more data are needed on some chemicals’ health effects.
Drug developers make use of electron diffraction’s potential to unlock tiny crystals’ mysteries
Chemists saw increased salaries overall and a record-low unemployment rate
More involved than milking a cow, making plant beverages requires a lot of science
No presorting needed in 2-step process that turns multiple plastics into single products
