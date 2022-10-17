Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
10037-cover-opener.jpg
« Prev
Next »
10037-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 17, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 37

A recent New York right-to-know law has led to ingredient disclosures across much of the US. But health advocates say more data are needed on some chemicals’ health effects.

Cover image:New York right-to-know law has led to ingredient disclosures across much of the US. But health advocates say more data are needed on some chemicals’ health effects.

Credit: Shutterstock

Full Article
Volume 100 | Issue 37
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“We need to be concerned with labels on our period and feminine-care products just as much as we are about labels on the foods we consume.”

Tiffany Drummond, advocate for gynecologic health

Consumer Products

What is in period products?

A recent New York right-to-know law has led to ingredient disclosures across much of the US. But health advocates say more data are needed on some chemicals’ health effects.

Electron beams take aim at pharmaceuticals

Drug developers make use of electron diffraction’s potential to unlock tiny crystals’ mysteries

What US chemists made in 2022, according to the ACS salary survey

Chemists saw increased salaries overall and a record-low unemployment rate

  • Food Science

    What’s plant milk, and how do you milk a plant?

    More involved than milking a cow, making plant beverages requires a lot of science

  • Recycling

    Chemistry and biology unite to recycle mixed plastics

    No presorting needed in 2-step process that turns multiple plastics into single products

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
Recycling

Chemistry and biology unite to recycle mixed plastics

No presorting needed in 2-step process that turns multiple plastics into single products

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

AWARDS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Science communication that breaks the mold

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT