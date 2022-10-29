Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

October 29, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 38
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Symeres, a Dutch pharmaceutical services firm, has acquired Exemplify BioPharma, a New Jersey–based contract research firm. The deal marks Symeres’s second US acquisition this year; it previously purchased Organix, a chemistry services firm near Boston.

AbbVie will acquire DJS Antibodies, a UK-based firm that devises antibody treatments targeting proteins such as G-protein-coupled receptors. AbbVie will pay $255 million and may make milestone payments.

Lonza will expand its cell and gene therapy process and analytical development labs in Houston, adding about 1,400 m2 of space, and in Geleen, the Netherlands, adding about 420 m2. Lonza expects the labs to be running by the end of the year.

CatSci plans to expand oligonucleotide production at its site in Cardiff, Wales. The drug services firm, a 2010 spin-off from AstraZeneca’s catalyst screening facility, recently announced an unspecified investment from Keensight Capital.

Dow will collaborate with CAS to accelerate R&D via products such as a new CAS scientific information search and retrieval platform that can accelerate identification of new materials. CAS is a division of the American Chemical Society, which publishes C&EN.

Mablink has raised $31 million in series A funding. The French company specializes in developing antibody-drug conjugates to treat cancer. It will use the cash to advance its lead candidate, which treats ovarian cancer, into the clinic.

Normunity has launched with $65 million in financing to develop “immune normalizers,” which it says are a new class of agents that target previously undiscovered mechanisms of immune disruption in cancer. The company is founded on research from Lieping Chen’s lab at Yale School of Medicine.

Pfizer has invested $35 million in the autoimmune disease company Anokion and has agreed to support the development of Anokion’s lead drug candidate, which treats celiac disease. Anokion intends to start dosing patients in a Phase 2 trial of the drug later this year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Genentech to buy Regor’s CDK inhibitors
Sonata launches to engineer cells’ microenvironments
858 Therapeutics raises $60 million
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE