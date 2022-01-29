Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Business

Business Roundup

January 29, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 4
ExxonMobil and Sabic have started up their ethylene cracker joint venture in San Patricio County, Texas, after 2 years of construction. The complex can make 1.8 million metric tons of ethylene per year, as well as polyethylene and ethylene glycol.

Sumitomo Chemical plans to expand capacity for liquid crystal polymers (LCPs) in Ehime, Japan, in 2023, increasing the firm’s total LCP capacity by 30%. The heat-resistant polymers are frequently used in electronics.

Dow has agreed to purchase pyrolysis oil as a chemical feedstock from New Hope Energy, which operates a plant in Tyler, Texas, that makes the oil from postconsumer plastics. New Hope is expanding the plant.

Nexeon has raised $80 million from investors that include the South Korean chemical company SKC. England-based Nexeon says it will use the funds to increase supply of its silicon anode battery materials.

Nagase Specialty Materials will convert biobased 1,5-pentanediol from Pyran into acrylate and methylacrylate derivatives for use in ultraviolet-cured coatings and 3D printing materials. Nagase will market the results of the partnership in North America and Europe.

International Flavors & Fragrances has named Frank Clyburn CEO, effective Feb. 14. A former Merck & Co. executive, Clyburn will succeed Andreas Fibig, who has led the firm since 2014.

Sterling Pharma Solutions, a British drug services firm, says it will invest $2.1 million to expand its site in Cary, North Carolina. Sterling will add five laboratories, including a scale-up chemical synthesis lab.

Schrödinger has acquired XTAL BioStructures, which provides structural biology services. Schrödinger says the $6 million purchase will expand its services to customers and enhance its own drug discovery programs.

