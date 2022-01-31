Advertisement



January 31, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 4

100 years after insulin was first used to treat type 1 diabetes, researchers are still finding ways to improve it

Cover image:100 years after insulin was first used to treat type 1 diabetes, researchers are still finding ways to improve it

Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/University of Toronto/Shutterstock

Volume 100 | Issue 4
Quote of the Week

“PCSK9 is going to be, I think, the poster child for what modern drug discovery looks like.”

Robert Garbaccio, head of discovery chemistry, Merck & Co.

Biologics

Insulin’s second century

100 years after insulin was first used to treat type 1 diabetes, researchers are still finding ways to improve it

The many ways to inhibit PCSK9

Companies are exploring multiple drug types to target the heart disease–linked protein

Thomas Maschmeyer is building batteries fit for the Australian outback

His start-up, Gelion, wants to bring zinc bromide batteries—and more-reliable power—to remote regions

  • Infectious disease

    Periodic Graphics: A short history of antiviral drugs

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning lists some notable compounds that target viruses.

  • Pollution

    COVID-19 lockdowns prevented pollution-related deaths

    Lower emissions during European lockdowns in 2020 could suggest how to improve health in cities longer term

  • Meetings

    Pittcon 2022 is canceled because of COVID-19

    As organizers look at a replacement virtual format, other conferences are going ahead in person

Science Concentrates

image name
Persistent Pollutants

US EPA sued over gaps in PFAS release reporting

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

AWARDS

NEWSCRIPTS



Interfering grapefruit and low-stress tomatoes

 

