Business

Business Roundup

December 15, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 44
Rohm, the former methacrylates business of Evonik Industries, has agreed to purchase Sabic’s polycarbonate sheet and film business. The deal will unite the Plexiglass and Lexan brands and give Rohm film and sheet sales of about $750 million per year.

Nouryon has purchased a surfactant alkoxylation plant on Jurong Island, Singapore. Jurong Island is something of an alkoxylation hot spot, boasting plants owned by several companies. Nouryon did not disclose the purchase price or the plant’s seller.

Universal Display has signed Samsung Display as a long-term customer for its phosphorescent OLED materials and technology. The agreement of 5-plus years extends a relationship between the firms of more than 20 years, Universal says.

Stony Creek Colors has raised $4.8 million in series B2 funding for its plant-based indigo dye. Levi Strauss and Lewis & Clark Agrifood led the round, which Stony Creek will use to refine its process and scale up in the US.

Bactobio has raised $7.5 million in bridge financing led by Bridford Group. Bactobio uses synthetic biology to develop antimicrobial chemicals from hitherto-unexplored microbial populations.

FMC is collaborating with the biological pesticide company Micropep to develop products that can kill herbicide-resistant weeds. FMC says the partnership continues its research into pesticides based on short protein molecules that plants produce naturally.

IonQ, a specialist in trapped-ion quantum computing, and Hyundai Motor will study the reactions that take place in lithium-ion batteries. The partners seek to use quantum-powered chemistry simulation to enhance battery charge and discharge cycles.

Pfizer has teamed up with Clear Creek Bio to develop inhibitors of the SARS-CoV-2 papain-like protease, an enzyme involved in viral replication, to treat COVID-19. Pfizer will pay Clear Creek an undisclosed amount.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

