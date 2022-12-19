Quote of the Week

December 19, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 44
We cover this year’s exciting chemistry trends, quirky molecules, and remarkable discoveries
At UBE and Showa Denko, specialties become central
As educators, we owe it to our students to reflect on our relationship to power and privilege
Legislation would have to be ‘drafted correctly,’ association leader says
Confined in a catalyst, this reactive intermediate can enantioselectively insert into a C–H bond
Hydrogenation converts polyethylene and other common polyolefins to low-mass hydrocarbons
Advance brings carbon-free fusion power a step closer, but power plants are still decades away