Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

December 19, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 44

We cover this year’s exciting chemistry trends, quirky molecules, and remarkable discoveries

Cover image:2022 was filled with exciting chemistry trends, quirky molecules, and remarkable discoveries. We review the most noteworthy in this issue.

Credit: C&EN/Shutterstock

Volume 100 | Issue 44
Quote of the Week

“If you are a professor, I invite you to reflect on your positionality toward the students you serve in your institution.”

Paulette Vincent-Ruz, assistant professor, New Mexico State University

Science Communication

C&EN’s Year in Chemistry 2022

We cover this year’s exciting chemistry trends, quirky molecules, and remarkable discoveries

In Japan, longstanding chemical makers adjust their focus

At UBE and Showa Denko, specialties become central

Confronting the privilege of professorship

As educators, we owe it to our students to reflect on our relationship to power and privilege

  • Pollution

    Requiring deposits on bottles in US could garner plastics industry’s support

    Legislation would have to be ‘drafted correctly,’ association leader says

  • Synthesis

    Chemists tame the vinyl carbocation

    Confined in a catalyst, this reactive intermediate can enantioselectively insert into a C–H bond

  • Catalysis

    Recycling plastic waste using a low-cost catalyst

    Hydrogenation converts polyethylene and other common polyolefins to low-mass hydrocarbons

Science Concentrates

image name
Nuclear Power

Energy output from nuclear fusion reaction exceeds input

Advance brings carbon-free fusion power a step closer, but power plants are still decades away

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Science makes pies and avocados better

 

