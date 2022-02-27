Evonik Industries will spend about $170 million to build a plant in Mobile, Alabama, for methyl mercaptan, which it uses at the site to make the feed additive DL-methionine. Evonik currently buys the raw material from third parties.
Hovione will market Zerion Pharma’s natural protein–based solubility enhancement technology to the pharmaceutical industry. Hovione says it will offer the technology with its spray-drying capabilities.
Solvay has licensed its hydrogen peroxide production technology to Hubei Sanning Chemical, which will use the chemical in a 500,000-metric-ton-per-year caprolactam plant being built to serve the nylon 6 market. This is the first time Solvay has licensed its H202 technology.
Arkema will acquire the Chinese firm Shanghai Zhiguan Polymer Materials, a specialist in hot-melt adhesives for consumer electronics. The buy furthers Arkema’s goal of expanding in adhesives for electronics, especially in Asia.
AGC, formerly Asahi Glass, is investing in the power semiconductor material developer Novel Crystal Technology. The start-up is developing gallium oxide wafers for power semiconductors, which control electric power.
Solvay will expand capacity for polysulfones by 25% at its site in Marietta, Ohio, as part of an expansion program in sulfone polymers. The company is also increasing capacity for the sulfone polymer raw material dichlorodiphenyl sulfone.
International Flavors & Fragrances will buy the dietary supplement fill-and-finish firm Health Wright Products, which had sales of $100 million last year and has 225 employees. Health Wright will become part of IFF’s health and biosciences unit.
EyeBiotech has launched with $65 million in series A financing from Jeito Capital and other firms. Founded by two medical doctors who previously founded Eyetech Pharmaceuticals, EyeBio aims to serve people not helped by available eye disease therapies.
