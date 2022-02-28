Quote of the Week

February 28, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 8
Transporting goods by sea contributes significantly to global carbon emissions. Switching from traditional petroleum-based marine fuels to low-carbon alternatives could drastically shrink shipping’s climate impact
Cover image:Transporting goods by sea contributes significantly to global carbon emissions. Switching from traditional marine fuels to low-carbon alternatives could drastically shrink shipping’s climate impact
Credit: Shutterstock
“We are at the start of a long voyage to decarbonize shipping.”
University chemistry labs are turning down airflow when teaching facilities are closed
Litigation and statutory deadlines prompt agency to address effects
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning describes some well-known stimulants that plants make and why they make them.
Pathway includes unusual enzymes, including a single-component flavin-dependent halogenase
A new National Science Board report shows how the physical sciences, including chemistry, compare with other fields in US higher education. It also shows the recent impact of COVID-19 on US and international students
The purchase expands Celanese’s portfolio and broadens its geographic reach