Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 28, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 8

Transporting goods by sea contributes significantly to global carbon emissions. Switching from traditional petroleum-based marine fuels to low-carbon alternatives could drastically shrink shipping’s climate impact

Transporting goods by sea contributes significantly to global carbon emissions. Switching from traditional marine fuels to low-carbon alternatives could drastically shrink shipping's climate impact

Credit: Shutterstock

Volume 100 | Issue 8
Quote of the Week

“We are at the start of a long voyage to decarbonize shipping.”

Camille Bourgeon, technical officer and air pollution specialist, International Maritime Organization

Greenhouse Gases

The shipping industry looks for green fuels

Energy-guzzling fume hoods put on a diet

University chemistry labs are turning down airflow when teaching facilities are closed

US EPA renews effort to protect endangered species from pesticides

Litigation and statutory deadlines prompt agency to address effects

  • Natural Products

    Periodic Graphics: Common stimulants from plants

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning describes some well-known stimulants that plants make and why they make them.

  • Natural Products

    Biosynthesis of eagle-killing toxin elucidated

    Pathway includes unusual enzymes, including a single-component flavin-dependent halogenase

  • Education

    US physical science education by the numbers

    A new National Science Board report shows how the physical sciences, including chemistry, compare with other fields in US higher education. It also shows the recent impact of COVID-19 on US and international students

Science Concentrates

image name
Polymers

Celanese will buy DuPont’s engineering polymer and elastomer businesses for $11 billion

The purchase expands Celanese’s portfolio and broadens its geographic reach

Business & Policy Concentrates

NEWSCRIPTS

image

From snow to stones, the science we learned during the Olympic Games

 

