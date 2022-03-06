Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

March 6, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

BASF will increase its alkylethanolamine capacity almost 30% with the construction of a 140,000-metric-ton-per-year plant in Antwerp, Belgium, by 2024. Demand for the amines is growing in uses such as water treatment chemicals, BASF says.

Chevron will pilot Carbon Clean’s modular carbon-capture system on a natural gas–fired turbine in California. Chevron has also invested an undisclosed amount in Carbon Clean after participating in the start-up’s $22 million series B funding round in 2020.

Kao will build a tertiary amine plant in Pasadena, Texas, with a capacity of 20,000 metric tons per year. The Japanese firm says it is mainly targeting applications in cleaning and sterilization.

Dss+ is the new name of DuPont Sustainable Solutions. DuPont sold the operations and safety consulting firm in 2019.

CordenPharma will expand lipid output at its facility near Dijon, France. The project is intended to support production of lipid nanoparticles that deliver messenger RNA–based therapies such as COVID-19 vaccines.

Delpharm, a French drug services firm, has acquired a sterile injectable drug facility in Boucherville, Quebec, from Sandoz. The plant—the largest such facility in Canada—primarily supplies hospitals there and in the US.

Intellia Therapeutics will build a 1,300 m2 manufacturing plant in Waltham, Massachusetts. The facility will begin producing components for CRISPR-based investigational therapies in 2024.

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals will acquire Channel Biosciences from Knopp Biosciences for $100 million in cash and stock. The purchase brings KB-3061, a small molecule in development as a treatment for focal epilepsy.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

2 New Jersey cell therapy facilities are acquired
Fujifilm to buy Atara cell therapy plant
Merck KGaA to acquire lipid nanoparticle specialist Exelead

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE