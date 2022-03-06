BASF will increase its alkylethanolamine capacity almost 30% with the construction of a 140,000-metric-ton-per-year plant in Antwerp, Belgium, by 2024. Demand for the amines is growing in uses such as water treatment chemicals, BASF says.
Chevron will pilot Carbon Clean’s modular carbon-capture system on a natural gas–fired turbine in California. Chevron has also invested an undisclosed amount in Carbon Clean after participating in the start-up’s $22 million series B funding round in 2020.
Kao will build a tertiary amine plant in Pasadena, Texas, with a capacity of 20,000 metric tons per year. The Japanese firm says it is mainly targeting applications in cleaning and sterilization.
Dss+ is the new name of DuPont Sustainable Solutions. DuPont sold the operations and safety consulting firm in 2019.
CordenPharma will expand lipid output at its facility near Dijon, France. The project is intended to support production of lipid nanoparticles that deliver messenger RNA–based therapies such as COVID-19 vaccines.
Delpharm, a French drug services firm, has acquired a sterile injectable drug facility in Boucherville, Quebec, from Sandoz. The plant—the largest such facility in Canada—primarily supplies hospitals there and in the US.
Intellia Therapeutics will build a 1,300 m2 manufacturing plant in Waltham, Massachusetts. The facility will begin producing components for CRISPR-based investigational therapies in 2024.
Biohaven Pharmaceuticals will acquire Channel Biosciences from Knopp Biosciences for $100 million in cash and stock. The purchase brings KB-3061, a small molecule in development as a treatment for focal epilepsy.
