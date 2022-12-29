Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

December 29, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 1
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.) and Petron Scientech are studying the construction of a biobased-ethylene plant in the US Southeast. The facility would use Petron technology and serve customers seeking low-carbon-footprint raw materials.

Solid Power has licensed its solid-state battery cell designs to BMW as part of a joint development agreement. The carmaker plans to produce prototype battery cells at a pilot factory in Germany.

Clariant will invest roughly $86 million to expand its ethoxylation capacity in Daya Bay, China. The firm’s plant there produces ingredients for pharmaceuticals as well as for cleaning and personal care products.

Freepoint Eco-Systems has broken ground on a plant in Hebron, Ohio, that will use pyrolysis to break down up to 90,000 metric tons of plastic waste per year into petrochemical feedstocks. The firm will sell the output from the plant, expected to start up in 2024, to Shell.

Oxyle, a Swiss start-up working on water treatment technologies, has raised $3 million in seed funding. The company uses catalysts to oxidize and destroy pollutants like drugs, pesticides, and industrial chemicals.

FMC has picked Seva Rostovtsev, its director of discovery chemistry, to be the company’s new chief technology officer. He replaces Kathleen Shelton, who is retiring after a 30-year career with FMC and DuPont.

Bachem says it has received a peptide order worth at least $1 billion for 2025 through 2029. The Swiss peptide maker is in the midst of a $1 billion-plus expansion program to meet growing demand for drug peptides.

AbbVie will work with HotSpot Therapeutics to develop a small-molecule inhibitor of the transcription factor protein IRF5 for treating autoimmune diseases. HotSpot will receive $40 million up front and potentially $295 million or more in option fees, milestones, and royalties.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Codexis Sets Up Two Pharma Deals
Maxygen Consolidates In California
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE