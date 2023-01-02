Quote of the Week

January 2, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 1
The 2023 ACS president is helping members flourish and rebuilding public trust in science and scientists
Adventurous scientists traverse hellish landscapes in Iceland, Turkmenistan, and Hawaii
Companies hope that pyrolysis will help solve the plastic waste problem
This organometallic chemist crossed a continent to develop green chemistry in industry
Hairlike glass filaments produced by the Hawaiian volcano can help geochemists learn more about the lava’s chemistry
Firm bows to increasing pressure on the fluorinated chemicals, but competitors don’t plan to follow