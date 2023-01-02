Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 2, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 1

The 2023 ACS president is helping members flourish and rebuilding public trust in science and scientists

Full Article
Volume 101 | Issue 1
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“I try to take the opportunities that life has brought me. There was a flow that in the end directed me here.”

Ana Sousa Dias, head of product stewardship and regulatory affairs, Avantium

ACS News

Judith C. Giordan wants to create a rising tide for chemists

How to pack for sampling Earth’s hottest pockets

Adventurous scientists traverse hellish landscapes in Iceland, Turkmenistan, and Hawaii

Plastics industry sees sustainable start in an Ohio plant

Companies hope that pyrolysis will help solve the plastic waste problem

  • Women In Science

    Career Ladder: Ana Sousa Dias

    This organometallic chemist crossed a continent to develop green chemistry in industry

  • Geochemistry

    Pele’s hair can provide insight into the Mauna Loa eruption

    Hairlike glass filaments produced by the Hawaiian volcano can help geochemists learn more about the lava’s chemistry

  • Biofuels

    Waste-to-fuel approach takes 2 steps forward

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Persistent Pollutants

3M says it will end PFAS production by 2025

Firm bows to increasing pressure on the fluorinated chemicals, but competitors don’t plan to follow

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

AWARDS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Coffee made with pew pew pew and illuminating what toilets spew

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT