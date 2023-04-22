DSM has agreed to acquire Adare Biome, a French maker of postbiotics, for about $300 million. Postbiotics are inanimate microorganisms thought to deliver health benefits to humans and animals.
Celanese will supply VitalDose, its ethylene vinyl acetate–based drug delivery technology, for use in Glaukos’s intraocular implant. The implant, which is not yet approved, delivers the glaucoma treatment travoprost.
RWDC Industries has signed an agreement with Lummus Technology to market technology to make the biodegradable polymer polyhydroxyalkanoate. RWDC has a process to make the PHAs from plant based oils.
Evonik Industries and Siemens Energy are collaborating on a green hydrogen pilot program in Herne, Germany. Siemens will provide an 8 MW electrolyzer, which will make both H2 and oxygen for Evonik’s production of isophorone diamine.
Chemours and TC Energy plan to collaborate on electrolytic hydrogen production in West Virginia. The firms plan to use proton exchange membranes from Chemours in the electrolyzers, which will supply H2 as a fuel for boilers at two Chemours plants in the state.
Linde and Heidelberg Materials will build, own, and operate a facility to capture 70,000 metric tons of CO2 per year from a Heidelberg cement plant in Germany. Linde says it will liquefy the CO2 and market it to chemical, food, and beverage makers.
Scorpion Therapeutics has agreed to a deal with French pharma company Pierre Fabre to codevelop and commercialize two of Scorpion’s preclinical candidates for non-small-cell lung cancer. Scorpion gets $65 million in an up-front payment and near-term milestones and is eligible to receive up to $553 million in long-term milestones.
Gamida Cell’s cell therapy, Omisirge, which lowers the risk of infection after stem cell transplantation in people 12 or older who have blood cancers, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration. Made using the cord blood of a donor, the therapy expedites the recovery of neutrophils, a type of white blood cells that helps fight infection.
