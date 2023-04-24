Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

April 24, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 13

Scientists aim to combat false positives and user error by making spectrometers smaller and smarter—and educating law enforcement on proper technique

Volume 101 | Issue 13
Quote of the Week

“I think the field will markedly open up when we crack the ability to deliver oligos to organs like the kidney, lung, and heart.”

John Lepore, head of research,, GSK

Forensic Science

Portable chemical analysis for drug investigations promises more reliable and just results

Scientists aim to combat false positives and user error by making spectrometers smaller and smarter—and educating law enforcement on proper technique

For chemists returning to China, a mixed reception

Returnees from the West are well funded but can struggle to fit in after years abroad

Drug services providers gird for an oligonucleotide surge

Production capacity expansions address a new category of therapeutic with high growth potential

  • Nobel Prize

    From the archives: The 1930s

    C&EN’s predecessor covers the Nobel Prize in Chemistry

  • Food Ingredients

    Periodic Graphics: Coke and cola: Soda’s chemical history

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores some surprising ingredients in old formulas of popular soft drinks.

  • Research Integrity

    New tool detects papers originating from paper mills

    Scientific publishing group seeks to stanch proliferation of subpar research papers

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

This self-driving lab learns to make nanoparticles all on its own

The machine learning–guided platform called AlphaFlow discovered and optimized a new synthesis for quantum dots

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
