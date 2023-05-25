Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

May 25, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 17
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical is chartering a methanol carrier with Mitsui O.S.K. that can run on methanol or conventional heavy fuel oil. When used as a fuel, methanol can reduce sulfur oxide emissions by 99% compared with conventional marine fuels, the company says.

﻿Yara plans to build a production facility at its site near Yorkshire, England, for specialty crop nutrition products and biostimulants that increase crop yield and quality. Yara’s sales of those products have increased about 400% in the last 2 decades.﻿

India Oil has awarded the contract for a new maleic anhydride plant to the engineering firm McDermott. The plant will also make tetrahydrofuran and butanediol.

﻿Foremark Performance Chemicals has acquired NexGen Chemical Technologies, a provider of alternative technologies for sweetening natural gas. Sweetening is the process of removing hydrogen sulfide from natural gas, usually with a chemical known as MEA triazine. ﻿

Evolva has hired a manufacturer to produce its fermentation-derived vanillin. The company claims that the supply of its product is more stable than that of plant-based vanillin and also avoids petrochemical processes used to make synthetic vanillin.

Appied Adhesives has purchased Heigl Adhesives. Both of the industrial and custom adhesives firms are based in the suburbs of Minnesota’s Twin Cities.

Biosynth, a Swiss research chemical supplier, has acquired Cambridge Research Biochemicals, a maker of peptide and antibody products. Biosynth was created in recent years through the combination of Biosynth Carbosynth, Vivitide, and Pepscan.

Smartbax has closed a seed financing round of $1.3 million to advance its pipeline of small-molecule antibiotics through preclinical studies. The German company aims to develop antibiotics against multidrug-resistant bacteria by simultaneously targeting several pathways to impede bacterial metabolism and trigger their self-destruction.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hovione acquires synthetic sugars expert ExtremoChem
Wacker expands biologics with acquisition of ADL BioPharma
Ginkgo to back Merck with biocatalysts
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE