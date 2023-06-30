Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

June 30, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 21
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

ExxonMobil has awarded the design and engineering contract to Kent for new plants based on ExxonMobil’s pyrolysis plastics recycling technology. The companies are looking to build plants using the technology in Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Ontario, the Netherlands, and Belgium.

Engie and the steel producer Posco are planning a facility in Duqm, Oman, that will make 1.2 million metric tons per year of ammonia from renewable power. The companies hope to begin commercial operation by 2030.

PPG Industries has appointed Alisha Bellezza vice president of automotive coatings. She was formerly Chemours’s president of thermal and specialized solutions.

Origin Materials has started up the world’s first commercial plant for chloromethyl furfural (CMF) in Sarnia, Ontario. Made from nonfood biomass, CMF can be used to produce polyethylene terephthalate and other plastics.

Mitsui & Co. will pay $473 million as part of its previously announced acquisition of 70% of Celanese’s food ingredient business, which produces the artificial sweetener acesulfame potassium. The companies are forming a joint venture, called Nutrinova, in which Celanese will take a 30% stake.

﻿﻿Indorama has launched a line of biosurfactants for the home and personal care market. The firm says its Surfonic Bio ingredients can act as primary or cosurfactants and have a lower carbon footprint than conventional surfactants.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has acquired the Raman spectroscopy specialist MarqMetrix. Financial details were not disclosed, but the firms say all 30 US employees will move to Thermo Fisher.

Lubrizol has agreed to license its Apisolex polymer technology to Welton Pharma. Welton will use the excipient in a novel formulation of SN-38, which is currently in development for treating colorectal and associated gastrointestinal cancers.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Partners to advance polypropylene reuse
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nouryon building microsphere plant
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
AkzoNobel develops biobased chelates
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE