July 3, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 21

The low-carbon hydrogen dreams of governments and corporations depend on the massive scale-up of this technology

Volume 101 | Issue 21
Quote of the Week

“You’re essentially standing in front of a waffle iron in August with a blowtorch, so it’s pretty tough work.”

Andrew Baxter, president, Bronze et al

Electronic Materials

Electrolyzers: The tools to turn hydrogen green

The low-carbon hydrogen dreams of governments and corporations depend on the massive scale-up of this technology

Bringing the shine back to the iconic sculpture Bronze Form

Conservators used chemistry to restore Henry Moore’s imposing artwork at the J. Paul Getty Museum

This environmental scientist teamed up with Atlanta residents to uncover lead-contaminated soil in their neighborhoods

Eri Saikawa hopes her work will safeguard the community’s kids from future lead exposures

Science Concentrates

Medicinal Chemistry

Medicinal chemistry methods miniaturized for high-throughput experimentation

Researchers redesign 4 workhorse reactions to run in microliter droplets

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Comb collections: The sweet science of honeybee hives

 

Job listings

