Quote of the Week

July 3, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 21
The low-carbon hydrogen dreams of governments and corporations depend on the massive scale-up of this technology
Conservators used chemistry to restore Henry Moore’s imposing artwork at the J. Paul Getty Museum
Eri Saikawa hopes her work will safeguard the community’s kids from future lead exposures
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning looks at the compounds behind some strange side effects.
Lithium battery pioneer was driven by his work and leaves behind a huge legacy, chemists say
Fluorescence suppression enables coherent Stokes Raman scattering microscopy
Deal would provide money to clean up contaminated drinking water
Researchers redesign 4 workhorse reactions to run in microliter droplets