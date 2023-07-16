HF Sinclair, a US oil company, has deployed technology developed by Topsoe to convert two crude oil refineries in Wyoming to make biodiesel from waste materials and biofeedstocks. The oil producer has also built a new refinery for making biodiesel with Topsoe technology in New Mexico.
JSR has invested an undisclosed sum in Gaianixx, a 2021 spin-off from the University of Tokyo. Gaianixx is developing single-crystal interlayer films for semiconductor substrates.
Borealis has agreed to acquire the polypropylene recycler Rialti. The Italian firm has the capacity to recycle 50,000 metric tons of polypropylene annually.
Biosynth has acquired Celares, a developer and manufacturer of conjugate vaccines and bioconjugate drugs. The deal will add bioconjugation of antibodies, antigens, and peptides to Biosynth’s current line of pharmaceutical and diagnostic raw materials for the life sciences industry.
Astellas Pharma has licensed 4DMT’s vector for gene therapies to treat eye disease for $20 million up front and milestones up to $943 million. Astellas says the deal fits with its focus on blindness and regeneration.
GSK will collaborate with Elsie Biotechnologies on oligonucleotide therapeutics. The deal includes an undisclosed up-front payment, licensing fees, and milestones, and gives GSK access to a nonexclusive license for Elsie’s technology.
BeiGene has obtained an exclusive license from DualityBio for its preclinical antibody-drug conjugate for solid tumors. DualityBio will receive an up-front payment and milestones of up to $1.3 billion, plus royalties.
Septerna, a small-molecule drug developer targeting G-protein-coupled receptors, has raised $150 million in series B financing. The firm was cofounded by chemistry Nobel laureate Robert Lefkowitz and launched early last year.
