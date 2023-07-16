Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

July 16, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

HF Sinclair, a US oil company, has deployed technology developed by Topsoe to convert two crude oil refineries in Wyoming to make biodiesel from waste materials and biofeedstocks. The oil producer has also built a new refinery for making biodiesel with Topsoe technology in New Mexico.

JSR has invested an undisclosed sum in Gaianixx, a 2021 spin-off from the University of Tokyo. Gaianixx is developing single-crystal interlayer films for semiconductor substrates.

Borealis has agreed to acquire the polypropylene recycler Rialti. The Italian firm has the capacity to recycle 50,000 metric tons of polypropylene annually.

Biosynth has acquired Celares, a developer and manufacturer of conjugate vaccines and bioconjugate drugs. The deal will add bioconjugation of antibodies, antigens, and peptides to Biosynth’s current line of pharmaceutical and diagnostic raw materials for the life sciences industry.

Astellas Pharma has licensed 4DMT’s vector for gene therapies to treat eye disease for $20 million up front and milestones up to $943 million. Astellas says the deal fits with its focus on blindness and regeneration.

GSK will collaborate with Elsie Biotechnologies on oligonucleotide therapeutics. The deal includes an undisclosed up-front payment, licensing fees, and milestones, and gives GSK access to a nonexclusive license for Elsie’s technology.

BeiGene has obtained an exclusive license from DualityBio for its preclinical antibody-drug conjugate for solid tumors. DualityBio will receive an up-front payment and milestones of up to $1.3 billion, plus royalties.

Septerna, a small-molecule drug developer targeting G-protein-coupled receptors, has raised $150 million in series B financing. The firm was cofounded by chemistry Nobel laureate Robert Lefkowitz and launched early last year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Merck signs macrocyclic peptide deal with Unnatural Products
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Takeda gets license to Hutchmed cancer compound
Partnerships Target Drug Conjugates
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE